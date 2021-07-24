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Pegasus Spyware, Unit 8200, Placer.ai
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84 views • July 24, 2021
If you haven't seen the videos I did on the subject please check them out and look into placer.ai.
Sources:
https://www.theverge.com/22589942/nso-group-pegasus-project-amnesty-investigation-journalists-activists-targeted
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2021/jul/15/spyware-company-impersonates-activist-groups-black-lives-matter
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l3KXLOrx5UQ
https://youtu.be/p0-WEW1BQ04 (I call and ask directly)
https://youtu.be/Q8jRc3aVUs8 (original video)
Sources:
https://www.theverge.com/22589942/nso-group-pegasus-project-amnesty-investigation-journalists-activists-targeted
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2021/jul/15/spyware-company-impersonates-activist-groups-black-lives-matter
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l3KXLOrx5UQ
https://youtu.be/p0-WEW1BQ04 (I call and ask directly)
https://youtu.be/Q8jRc3aVUs8 (original video)
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