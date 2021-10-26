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How to use complaints to initiate recompensatory actions against the devil
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20 views • October 26, 2021
In this video, we show you how you can use your complaints to get recompenses from the devil, as the Lord Jesus Christ will adjudicate these complaints and hand down decrees against the devil if you win your case.
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For more content on events:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-courts-of-the-universe.html
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