Fauci rise to fame at the cost of millions of lives.

(Find my video transcripts at https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts)

Patrick Bet-David (PBD): Can we go back to your experience with Dr. Anthony Fauci at that time? He's 79 years old right now, so 1984, he is...

Dr Judy Mikovits: 45

PBD: he's 45. But who, was he already a credible voice? Was he as known, was he as powerful or not yet?

Dr Judy Mikovits: Not yet. But he was a credible voice. I don't think he got the job as the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease until the paper with HIV. Because that's one of the things he said was: "I want to be on The Tonight Show." They didn't care about millions of people dying. It's like, how are they going to position themselves. It was horrible to watch.

PBD: Who said this, he said this?

Dr Judy Mikovits: Yeah, and Cliff Lane, Bob Gallo and Tony Fauci all had their reasons for publishing "second" this paper, for taking the credit away from Luke Montagnier and the French and making this all their own. And they did that. They held up the paper so it wouldn't get published for months. They held up a diagnostic test. They wrote the patents to themselves for the discoveries which weren't their's. He basically let this disease spread around the world so that he could get glory, fame and money.

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - May 2020

Full interview with Patrick Bet David: https://www.patrickbetdavid.com/former-aids-scientist-calls-out-dr-faucis-medical-corruption/