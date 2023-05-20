Chemtrails Right Outside My Front Door.

I tried to be careful not to record any houses or cars on my street. I live in Snohomish County, Washington State. This is what my neighbors and I are being sprayed with nonstop out here. What a lovely springtime gift from the powers that be. 😀
