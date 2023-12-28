Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Episode 352: THE INFORMED CONSENT IMPERATIVE: AARON SIRI TESTIFIES
channel image
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
5600 Subscribers
84 views
Published a day ago

ICAN Lead Counsel, Aaron Siri, Esq., gives presentation ‘What is Informed Consent’ before members of the Novel Coronavirus Southwestern Intergovernmental Committee in Arizona.  He explains the imperative of Informed Consent, and pillars that make it an essential tenet of freedom and liberty.

Keywords
arizonahighwireinformed consentaaron siri

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket