2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 149 - THE UNITED STATES IS HEADED FOR COLLAPSE

THE UNITED STATES IS HEADED FOR COLLAPSE -

WHO REBUILDS WILL DETERMINE WHAT THE NEW UNITED STATES LOOKS LIKE

What will take the United States down? Will it be the debt that is growing at an astronomical $1 Trillion every 100 days? Will it be the US dollar losing its place as the World Reserve Currency or the replacement of the Petro-dollar? Will it be the replacement population coming across our porous borders every day? Will it be a revolt by the people after democrats steal another election? Will it be an EMP attack on the country bringing every electronic system to a screeching halt?

I’m sure if we thought a little more, we could come up with many more scenarios in which the United States as we have known it would collapse and have to be rebuilt. That leads back to our opening statement, “Who rebuilds will determine what the New United States looks like.”

It could be constitutional patriots that replace our current government with all its failures and foibles. It could be the United Nations and its One World Order. Or it could be a foreign conqueror. Or anything in between.

Or… is this truly Judgement from God and he has lifted his protection from our country and we are on a path that does not have an escape.

We will discuss these possibilities but more importantly, we will choose to focus on how we can reclaim this country and return it to the Constitutional Republic as it was originally designed (minus the “Necessary and Proper clause).