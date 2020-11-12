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De Blasio’s Daughter in Verbal Slip Up, Claims Biden “Was Able to Steal” Election
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204 views • November 12, 2020
De Blasio’s Daughter in Verbal Slip Up, Claims Biden “Was Able to Steal” Election
Mayor De Blasio’s daughter was caught in an embarrassing on camera verbal slip up when she told an interviewer that Joe Biden “was able to steal” the election.
Mayor De Blasio’s daughter was caught in an embarrassing on camera verbal slip up when she told an interviewer that Joe Biden “was able to steal” the election.
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