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PLEASE DON'T BE BAMBOOZLED FOLKS
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13 views • February 22, 2020
PLEASE DON'T BE BAMBOOZLED FOLKS
December 18, 2018 ~ I'm filming an archive in time-lapse showing the deposition of aerosol injections by clearly and fully identified corporate, military, and commercial aircraft in Arizona. This chemflight evidence will enter the public domain and hopefully be resurrected at the International Court in The Hague, Netherlands for crimes against humanity, for which there is no statute of limitations restrictions as to when these skyperp leaders, satanists all, will be tried and convicted. See https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/2053817754945233/
My intent is to establish a pattern of conduct. Download photographic evidence of deliberate stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI) of toxic chemicals at http://www.yourvirtualworld.tv/jpeg/chemtrails/Evidence.zip (672 Mb). Please understand that it is these proven patterns of conduct which will lead to their eventual downfalls. Many criminal offenses require "specific intent" on the part of the accused regarding his or her actions. Generally speaking, specific intent is a state of mind in which the actor intends certain criminal consequences or desires a specific result of his or her actions. Specific intent is more than merely intending to commit a prohibited act. Given that criminal defendants rarely state the intentions behind their actions, an accused's intent for pursuing a pattern of conduct can be proven with direct evidence, circumstantial evidence, or both.
Footage from a simple tripod mounted video camera or smartphone and appropriate video editing software will give you what you need in imagery. You can post and share your geoengineering time lapse testimonials to these crimes against humanity. In fact, in addition to the relatively inexpensive ($40) Filmora (https://filmora.wondershare.com/video-editing-tips/fast-and-slow-motion.html), many other video editing software can help you do this effect. I use the professional tool Adobe Premiere but Sony Vegas, Final Cut Pro, and basic tools like Windows Movie Maker and iMovie let you achieve time lapse effects. Just choose one in combination with one of the popular flight tracker apps and get started exposing the skyperps.
Prof. Judson J. Singer, Mechanical/Solar Engineer
December 18, 2018 ~ I'm filming an archive in time-lapse showing the deposition of aerosol injections by clearly and fully identified corporate, military, and commercial aircraft in Arizona. This chemflight evidence will enter the public domain and hopefully be resurrected at the International Court in The Hague, Netherlands for crimes against humanity, for which there is no statute of limitations restrictions as to when these skyperp leaders, satanists all, will be tried and convicted. See https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/2053817754945233/
My intent is to establish a pattern of conduct. Download photographic evidence of deliberate stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI) of toxic chemicals at http://www.yourvirtualworld.tv/jpeg/chemtrails/Evidence.zip (672 Mb). Please understand that it is these proven patterns of conduct which will lead to their eventual downfalls. Many criminal offenses require "specific intent" on the part of the accused regarding his or her actions. Generally speaking, specific intent is a state of mind in which the actor intends certain criminal consequences or desires a specific result of his or her actions. Specific intent is more than merely intending to commit a prohibited act. Given that criminal defendants rarely state the intentions behind their actions, an accused's intent for pursuing a pattern of conduct can be proven with direct evidence, circumstantial evidence, or both.
Footage from a simple tripod mounted video camera or smartphone and appropriate video editing software will give you what you need in imagery. You can post and share your geoengineering time lapse testimonials to these crimes against humanity. In fact, in addition to the relatively inexpensive ($40) Filmora (https://filmora.wondershare.com/video-editing-tips/fast-and-slow-motion.html), many other video editing software can help you do this effect. I use the professional tool Adobe Premiere but Sony Vegas, Final Cut Pro, and basic tools like Windows Movie Maker and iMovie let you achieve time lapse effects. Just choose one in combination with one of the popular flight tracker apps and get started exposing the skyperps.
Prof. Judson J. Singer, Mechanical/Solar Engineer
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