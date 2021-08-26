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He got exactly what he deserved. More is coming. The people have had enough of this disgraceful Prime Minister
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251 views • August 26, 2021
I totally disagree with the statement.. "He got what he deserved" These guys should be dragged through the streets with people throwing rocks at their bodies... He will still try to get people killed by vaccines.. People will not have a job or be able to earn for their families unless they take this CLOT SHOT!
Hang his blody carcass on a thorn bush and let the vultures tear him apart.
In My Humble Opinion
Hang his blody carcass on a thorn bush and let the vultures tear him apart.
In My Humble Opinion
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