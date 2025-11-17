BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
We Are Sick & Tired Of This Bullsh!t
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
942 followers
6
304 views • 1 day ago

Tucker Carlson Just Exposed The Massive FBI Cover-Up Of The Trump Assassination Attempt

* Tucker’s new documentary blows open the truth about Thomas Matthew Crooks, the would-be assassin who tried to take out DJT in Butler PA.

* For months, the FBI claimed Crooks had no online presence, motive, history or trail.

* Tucker found what the FBI said didn’t exist — and now whistleblowers are speaking out.

* Why did it take a journalist (not the FBI) to uncover Crooks’ digital footprint?

* Why did the FBI lie about his background?

* Why did they cremate his body so quickly?

* Why did they only acknowledge anything after Tucker embarrassed them?

* Why was Crooks in Washington DC right before the shooting?


Redacted News (16 November 2025)

https://youtu.be/qNcKuEM285M

false flagcover-upfbideep statetucker carlsondonald trumpdojconspiracysecret servicemalfeasanceinfiltrationinside jobassassination attemptstand downassassination plotpatsyset-upjackalmaliceclayton morristhomas crooksbutler papurposeful intentlayered incompetencesequenced failures
