We Are Sick & Tired Of This Bullsh!t

Tucker Carlson Just Exposed The Massive FBI Cover-Up Of The Trump Assassination Attempt
* Tucker’s new documentary blows open the truth about Thomas Matthew Crooks, the would-be assassin who tried to take out DJT in Butler PA.
* For months, the FBI claimed Crooks had no online presence, motive, history or trail.
* Tucker found what the FBI said didn’t exist — and now whistleblowers are speaking out.
* Why did it take a journalist (not the FBI) to uncover Crooks’ digital footprint?
* Why did the FBI lie about his background?
* Why did they cremate his body so quickly?
* Why did they only acknowledge anything after Tucker embarrassed them?
* Why was Crooks in Washington DC right before the shooting?
Redacted News (16 November 2025)