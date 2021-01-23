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Why I Believe In A Pre-Tribulation Rapture - Part 5: The First Resurrection
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73 views • January 23, 2021
This is a re-upload. I inadvertently uploaded a different video in the series (Part 2) under this Part 5 title, and this is a correction to that error. I apologize to everyone who clicked on the original video and was met with incorrect content. Oops!!! Enjoy the video!!!
This is Part 5 of my five-part series on why I believe in a Pre-Tribulation Rapture.This series could be expanded in the future, but right now it's limited to only five parts. I hope you have enjoyed the series.
LINKS TO THE OTHER PARTS OF THIS SERIES:
Part 1 - The 24 Elders: https://www.brighteon.com/d94dd847-32d9-410e-8f21-ecbbea90a73a
Part 2 - Noah, Lot, and Rabbit Holes: https://www.brighteon.com/b6f12172-84c9-4015-9a81-327cdd366b68
Part 3 - The Slow Motion Replay: https://www.brighteon.com/6310123f-ef86-4527-afdd-8205a2be9070
Part 4 - The Falling Away or The Apostasy: https://www.brighteon.com/c14bcef4-9f13-470a-95d9-84525ed901e9
This is Part 5 of my five-part series on why I believe in a Pre-Tribulation Rapture.This series could be expanded in the future, but right now it's limited to only five parts. I hope you have enjoyed the series.
LINKS TO THE OTHER PARTS OF THIS SERIES:
Part 1 - The 24 Elders: https://www.brighteon.com/d94dd847-32d9-410e-8f21-ecbbea90a73a
Part 2 - Noah, Lot, and Rabbit Holes: https://www.brighteon.com/b6f12172-84c9-4015-9a81-327cdd366b68
Part 3 - The Slow Motion Replay: https://www.brighteon.com/6310123f-ef86-4527-afdd-8205a2be9070
Part 4 - The Falling Away or The Apostasy: https://www.brighteon.com/c14bcef4-9f13-470a-95d9-84525ed901e9
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