Biden - On Camera - "The Iran Nuclear Deal is Dead, but We're Not Going to Announce it's Dead".

There more in this article at NY Post

WASHINGTON — President Biden let slip to a group of protesters that the Iran nuclear deal “is dead” before adding, “but we are not going to announce it — long story,” a video that surfaced Tuesday reveals.

Biden made the off-the-cuff remark Nov. 4 to Iranian American protesters who trailed him to an event in California.

“President Biden, could you please announce that JCPOA is dead? Can you just announce that?” a woman asks, using the formal acronym for the 2015 agreement that softened US policy toward Iran in exchange for promises that Tehran wouldn’t seek a nuclear bomb.

“No,” Biden replied.

“No? Why not?” the woman pressed the president.

“No. A lot of reasons. It is dead, but we are not going to announce it — long story. We’re going to make sure —,” Biden began — possibly referring to the looming midterm elections — before being cut off by his questioner.

“We just don’t want any deals with the mullahs. No deals. They don’t represent us. They are not our government,” the woman said.

The commander-in-chief replied, as he backed away, “They’ll have a nuclear weapon they’ll represent.”

The White House did not respond to a request for comment or dispute the authenticity of the video, which was posted by Damon Maghsoudi, whose unverified Twitter profile says he’s a Google software engineer living in Southern California. ......

