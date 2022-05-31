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THE BATTLE FOR MARIUPOL - Stories Of Locals, Tell How They Survived the AZOV Regiment - 053122
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10 views • May 31, 2022
‘The Azov Regiment forced people out of their flats into the basement, and tanks started firing.’ Residents of Mariupol tell how they survived.
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