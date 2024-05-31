Create New Account
ANDY WAKEFIELD AND EMMY ROBBIN ON PROTOCOL 7
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Published 18 hours ago

Dr. Andrew Wakefield returns to The HighWire with actress Emmy Robbin to discuss the highly anticipated release of his new film, Protocol 7, chronicling the true story of the historical lawsuit against Merck for fraudulent activity behind the mumps portion of their MMR vaccine.  


#AndyWakefield #EmmyRobbins #MMR #Protocol7 #Merck

Keywords
del bigtreerealnewsthehighwire

