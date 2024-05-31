ANDY WAKEFIELD AND EMMY ROBBIN ON PROTOCOL 7

Dr. Andrew Wakefield returns to The HighWire with actress Emmy Robbin to discuss the highly anticipated release of his new film, Protocol 7, chronicling the true story of the historical lawsuit against Merck for fraudulent activity behind the mumps portion of their MMR vaccine.
#AndyWakefield #EmmyRobbins #MMR #Protocol7 #Merck
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.