Trump Schedules ‘Special Announcement’; Dems Feel Heat Over FTX Campaign Donation Scandal
GalacticStorm
Published 14 days ago |
EPOCH TV - Crossroads with Josh Philipp

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE:  https://ept.ms/TrumpsAnnouncementYT 

Former President Donald Trump has scheduled a “special announcement” at his Mar-a-Lago home where he’s expected to announce a 2024 presidential run. One of his advisors has also declared that the former president wants everyone to know that, “of course,” he’ll be running again.

Meanwhile, a new scandal is slowly unraveling around a major Democrat donor tied to cryptocurrency platform FTX. The issue is bringing attention to Ukraine funds, and the finances of key Democrat political campaigns.

In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.

Keywords
mar a lagotrump statementepoch timesjosh philippcross roads

