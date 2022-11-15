Trump Schedules ‘Special Announcement’; Dems Feel Heat Over FTX Campaign Donation Scandal

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EPOCH TV - Crossroads with Josh Philipp
WATCH THE FULL EPISODE: https://ept.ms/TrumpsAnnouncementYT
Former President Donald Trump has scheduled a “special announcement” at his Mar-a-Lago home where he’s expected to announce a 2024 presidential run. One of his advisors has also declared that the former president wants everyone to know that, “of course,” he’ll be running again.
Meanwhile, a new scandal is slowly unraveling around a major Democrat donor tied to cryptocurrency platform FTX. The issue is bringing attention to Ukraine funds, and the finances of key Democrat political campaigns.
In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.