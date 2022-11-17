Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
[Tech Jobs] Massive TECH Layoffs Amidst Alleged TECH Worker Shortage: What Does it Mean for YOU?
67 views
channel image
Mathematical Software
Published 11 days ago |

Video about the contradictions between the current (Nov 2022) massive TECH layoffs and the alleged TECH worker shortage. What does this mean for you?


Article: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/article-massive-stem-layoffs-amidst-alleged-stem-worker-shortage/


About Us:


Main Web Site: https://mathematical-software.com/

Censored Search: https://censored-search.com/

A search engine for censored Internet content. Find the answers to your problems censored by advertisers and other powerful interests!


Subscribe to our free Weekly Newsletter for articles and videos on practical mathematics, Internet Censorship, ways to fight back against censorship, and other topics by sending an email to: subscribe [at] mathematical-software.com


Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/


Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/


Support Us:

PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft

SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mathsoft


Rumble (Video): https://rumble.com/c/mathsoft

BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/

Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft

Odysee (Video): https://odysee.com/@MathematicalSoftware:5

NewTube (Video): https://newtube.app/user/mathsoft

Minds (Video): https://www.minds.com/math_methods/

Archive (Video): https://archive.org/details/@mathsoft


###


Keywords
technologyprogrammingemploymentstem-shortage

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket