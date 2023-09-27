The Cluster B Society
Writer and New York Times best-selling author Christopher Rufo has recently unveiled a mind-boggling new short film that’s already been watched by over two million people. This film revolves around a rather unusual set of psychopathologies known as the “Cluster B Society,” which has a chokehold over the United States.
So, what exactly is this “Cluster B Society”? Well, according to Chris, it represents a pattern of psychological dysfunction that has infiltrated and take over our most esteemed institutions, corporate bureaucracies, and the highest levels of power.
Mirrored - Christopher F. Rufo
Subscribe to my newsletter: https://christopherrufo.com/subscribe.
This video program is sponsored by Manhattan Institute.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.