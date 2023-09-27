Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Cluster B Society
channel image
The Prisoner
8774 Subscribers
Shop now
205 views
Published 19 hours ago

The Cluster B Society

Writer and New York Times best-selling author Christopher Rufo has recently unveiled a mind-boggling new short film that’s already been watched by over two million people. This film revolves around a rather unusual set of psychopathologies known as the “Cluster B Society,” which has a chokehold over the United States.

So, what exactly is this “Cluster B Society”? Well, according to Chris, it represents a pattern of psychological dysfunction that has infiltrated and take over our most esteemed institutions, corporate bureaucracies, and the highest levels of power.

Mirrored - Christopher F. Rufo

Subscribe to my newsletter: https://christopherrufo.com/subscribe. This video program is sponsored by Manhattan Institute.

Keywords
christopher f rufocluster b societypsychopathologiespsychological dysfunction

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket