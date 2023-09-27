The Cluster B Society

Writer and New York Times best-selling author Christopher Rufo has recently unveiled a mind-boggling new short film that’s already been watched by over two million people. This film revolves around a rather unusual set of psychopathologies known as the “Cluster B Society,” which has a chokehold over the United States.

So, what exactly is this “Cluster B Society”? Well, according to Chris, it represents a pattern of psychological dysfunction that has infiltrated and take over our most esteemed institutions, corporate bureaucracies, and the highest levels of power.

Mirrored - Christopher F. Rufo



