IF YOUR 18 YEARS OLD TELL THEM HELL NO

The draft is it coming soon if it dose tell them no
go fight your own damm war don't send my grandkids
this is the part to just say no
email address
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.