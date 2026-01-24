The US Department of Defense has published footage of the destruction of another boat involved in drug transportation in the eastern part of the Pacific Ocean.

As a result of the strikes, two people were killed, and a third survived. The Coast Guard is searching for him.

Published, January 23rd, the following from link below.

Lethal Kinetic Strike, Jan. 23, 2026

On Jan. 23, at the direction of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations.

https://www.southcom.mil/News/PressReleases/Article/4388870/lethal-kinetic-strike-jan-23-2026/

Adding:

The Pentagon decided to release its new National Defense Strategy via email at 19:00 on a Friday. WarBro Hegseth didn't even make a video about it.

Key points from the new US National Defense Strategy:

➡️Russia is called a "permanent threat" to NATO's eastern flank;

➡️Responsibility for resolving the situation in Ukraine lies largely with Europe;

➡️US priorities will be containing China and protecting its own territory, not Europe;

➡️The US policy toward China does not envision regime change or open warfare;

➡️The US will not allow Tehran to acquire nuclear weapons;

➡️The priority of the new strategy is protecting US interests in the Western Hemisphere;

➡️South Korea and US allies in Europe and the Middle East must defend themselves;

➡️The US will focus on its own security and the Indo-Pacific region;

➡️The Pentagon will develop systems to counter drones as part of a new strategy.











