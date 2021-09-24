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SUICIDAL TENDENCIES - NOBODY HEARS
DOROS SPARTAN
DOROS SPARTAN
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31 views • September 24, 2021
Here is a video i uploaded 6 years ago in you tube placed on a SUICIDAL MASTERPIECE.
I talk through my eyes, the words pourin' down
Nobody hears
You ask me what's wrong, but what can I say
Nobody hears

I try to tell you, I try to show you
How else can I tell you, how else can I show you

I'm screaming inside, why can't you hear
Nobody hears
You're looking right through me, like I'm not here
Nobody hears

When the last tear falls down
Nothing gets washed away
Another plea put to rest
As nobody hears, nobody hears

So what did I do to you
That makes you run from me
Now I'm sitting here screaming inside myself
Don't understand why nobody hears

You figured it out, shaped it to your perfection
Nobody hears
Subtracted my feelings from the equation
Nobody hears

Is it all in my mind, all in my mind
Then it would be easy to find, easy to find

When the last tear falls down
Nothing gets washed away
Another plea put to rest
As nobody hears, nobody hears

So what did I do to you
That makes you run from me
Now I'm sitting here screaming inside myself
Don't understand why nobody hears

So if it's all, if it's all in my mind
Then wouldn't it, wouldn't it, wouldn't it be so easy to find

When the last tear falls down
Nothing gets washed away
Another plea put to rest
As nobody hears, nobody hears

So what do I have to do
To make you comfort me
Now I'm sitting here screaming inside myself
Don't understand why nobody hears

So I'm sitting here screaming inside myself
Well I'm sitting here crying inside myself
So I'm sitting here screaming to nobody else
Don't understand why nobody hears
And nobody hears, nobody hears, nobody hears
Nobody hears...
Keywords
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy