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SUICIDAL TENDENCIES - NOBODY HEARS
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31 views • September 24, 2021
Here is a video i uploaded 6 years ago in you tube placed on a SUICIDAL MASTERPIECE.
I talk through my eyes, the words pourin' down
Nobody hears
You ask me what's wrong, but what can I say
Nobody hears
I try to tell you, I try to show you
How else can I tell you, how else can I show you
I'm screaming inside, why can't you hear
Nobody hears
You're looking right through me, like I'm not here
Nobody hears
When the last tear falls down
Nothing gets washed away
Another plea put to rest
As nobody hears, nobody hears
So what did I do to you
That makes you run from me
Now I'm sitting here screaming inside myself
Don't understand why nobody hears
You figured it out, shaped it to your perfection
Nobody hears
Subtracted my feelings from the equation
Nobody hears
Is it all in my mind, all in my mind
Then it would be easy to find, easy to find
When the last tear falls down
Nothing gets washed away
Another plea put to rest
As nobody hears, nobody hears
So what did I do to you
That makes you run from me
Now I'm sitting here screaming inside myself
Don't understand why nobody hears
So if it's all, if it's all in my mind
Then wouldn't it, wouldn't it, wouldn't it be so easy to find
When the last tear falls down
Nothing gets washed away
Another plea put to rest
As nobody hears, nobody hears
So what do I have to do
To make you comfort me
Now I'm sitting here screaming inside myself
Don't understand why nobody hears
So I'm sitting here screaming inside myself
Well I'm sitting here crying inside myself
So I'm sitting here screaming to nobody else
Don't understand why nobody hears
And nobody hears, nobody hears, nobody hears
Nobody hears...
I talk through my eyes, the words pourin' down
Nobody hears
You ask me what's wrong, but what can I say
Nobody hears
I try to tell you, I try to show you
How else can I tell you, how else can I show you
I'm screaming inside, why can't you hear
Nobody hears
You're looking right through me, like I'm not here
Nobody hears
When the last tear falls down
Nothing gets washed away
Another plea put to rest
As nobody hears, nobody hears
So what did I do to you
That makes you run from me
Now I'm sitting here screaming inside myself
Don't understand why nobody hears
You figured it out, shaped it to your perfection
Nobody hears
Subtracted my feelings from the equation
Nobody hears
Is it all in my mind, all in my mind
Then it would be easy to find, easy to find
When the last tear falls down
Nothing gets washed away
Another plea put to rest
As nobody hears, nobody hears
So what did I do to you
That makes you run from me
Now I'm sitting here screaming inside myself
Don't understand why nobody hears
So if it's all, if it's all in my mind
Then wouldn't it, wouldn't it, wouldn't it be so easy to find
When the last tear falls down
Nothing gets washed away
Another plea put to rest
As nobody hears, nobody hears
So what do I have to do
To make you comfort me
Now I'm sitting here screaming inside myself
Don't understand why nobody hears
So I'm sitting here screaming inside myself
Well I'm sitting here crying inside myself
So I'm sitting here screaming to nobody else
Don't understand why nobody hears
And nobody hears, nobody hears, nobody hears
Nobody hears...
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