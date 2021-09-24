SUICIDAL TENDENCIES - NOBODY HEARS

Here is a video i uploaded 6 years ago in you tube placed on a SUICIDAL MASTERPIECE.

I talk through my eyes, the words pourin' down

Nobody hears

You ask me what's wrong, but what can I say

Nobody hears



I try to tell you, I try to show you

How else can I tell you, how else can I show you



I'm screaming inside, why can't you hear

Nobody hears

You're looking right through me, like I'm not here

Nobody hears



When the last tear falls down

Nothing gets washed away

Another plea put to rest

As nobody hears, nobody hears



So what did I do to you

That makes you run from me

Now I'm sitting here screaming inside myself

Don't understand why nobody hears



You figured it out, shaped it to your perfection

Nobody hears

Subtracted my feelings from the equation

Nobody hears



Is it all in my mind, all in my mind

Then it would be easy to find, easy to find



When the last tear falls down

Nothing gets washed away

Another plea put to rest

As nobody hears, nobody hears



So what did I do to you

That makes you run from me

Now I'm sitting here screaming inside myself

Don't understand why nobody hears



So if it's all, if it's all in my mind

Then wouldn't it, wouldn't it, wouldn't it be so easy to find



When the last tear falls down

Nothing gets washed away

Another plea put to rest

As nobody hears, nobody hears



So what do I have to do

To make you comfort me

Now I'm sitting here screaming inside myself

Don't understand why nobody hears



So I'm sitting here screaming inside myself

Well I'm sitting here crying inside myself

So I'm sitting here screaming to nobody else

Don't understand why nobody hears

And nobody hears, nobody hears, nobody hears

Nobody hears...