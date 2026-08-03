Latest Prophecy News Watch Headlines Monday August 3Rd, 2026

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Trump's Iran Trap: Why Every Path Leads To Greater Risk
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10334
Why Is America Buying Japanese Yen? The Bigger Story Nobody Is Talking About
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10333
How Gender Ideology Is Rewriting The Meaning Of Child Abuse
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10332
Canada's Military is trying to silence God: What Happens When A Nation Erases Faith?
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10331
Trump's Gaza Peace Breakthrough: A Warning When They Say Peace And Safety
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10328
The Strange Alliance Between Islam And Socialism
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10327
Defunding The Left's Graphic Sex Ed In Favor of Lessons On Marriage, Family
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10326
Massachusetts On Verge Of Allowing Abortion Until Birth For Any Reason
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10325