Latest Prophecy News Watch Headlines Monday August 3Rd, 2026

****ARTICLE LINKS****





Trump's Iran Trap: Why Every Path Leads To Greater Risk

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10334





Why Is America Buying Japanese Yen? The Bigger Story Nobody Is Talking About

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10333





How Gender Ideology Is Rewriting The Meaning Of Child Abuse

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10332





Canada's Military is trying to silence God: What Happens When A Nation Erases Faith?

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10331





Trump's Gaza Peace Breakthrough: A Warning When They Say Peace And Safety

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10328





The Strange Alliance Between Islam And Socialism

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10327





Defunding The Left's Graphic Sex Ed In Favor of Lessons On Marriage, Family

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10326





Massachusetts On Verge Of Allowing Abortion Until Birth For Any Reason

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10325







