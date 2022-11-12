Kathy Hochul, Governor Of New York Tells Her Audience…Her
’God’ Inspired 'Great People' To Create This “Vaccine” …and if you LOVE each
other, you’ll keep on getting it. Another day, another pharmakia (sorcery)
spewing oligarchical puppet.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.