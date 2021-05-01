© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TUCKER CARLSON 4/30/2021 WOW!!!
Follow
0
Share
Report
360 views • May 01, 2021
LONG PAST TIME SOMEONE WENT AFTER AND OUTED FRANK LUNTZ! TUCKER JUST DID. THIS GUY'S A BIG REASON WHY THE REPUBLICANS ARE DEMOCRATS LITE: THEY PAY HIM TO GIVE THEM ADVICE ON MESSAGING! THINK JACK-THE-RIPPER DATING YOUR SISTER!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.