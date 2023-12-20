Create New Account
How to Combat Postpartum Depression with Dr. Donald Ellsworth
Many women have baby blues after giving birth. Baby blues and postpartum depression have similar symptoms but differ dramatically in terms of duration and severity.  Symptoms of baby blues last about 10 days and are less intense; however, in 10-20% of women postpartum depression develops with more severe symptoms lasting weeks, months, even up to 1 year. 

What causes postpartum depression? 

Join Dr. Ellsworth as he discusses the causes of postpartum depression and provides clinical insight on how to combat it, naturally! Also learn about the new Postpartum Depression program available at the Hotze Health & Wellness Center. 

