Wonderwall The Song That United England Fans

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⚽ Why does an Oasis song echo through the streets every time England celebrates a big win?
🎶 Wonderwall wasn't written for football, yet it became one of the most powerful traditions in England's football culture. Discover the incredible story behind the song that united generations of fans.
🎧 Listen to the full podcast through the link in the description.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/1KUsZmTI1ZRNrNAInBULfk?si=e9bf10528d344b66
#wonderwall
#englandfootball
#MusicHistory
#FootballCulture
#Oasis
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