Boeing Whistleblower Rips Company Executives For Ignoring 'Absolute Chaos'
Published 20 hours ago

A former Senior Manager at Boeing, now a Whistleblower Rips Company Executives For Ignoring 'Absolute Chaos'. There is enormous pressure to get Planes rushed out the door. 


Too few employees, making mistakes, they are tired, there are parts issues, etc. He alerted management but they didnt want to hear it.  The past 6 years have not met the gold standard of the past.  He has since retired. 

Keywords
whistleblowerboeingabsolute chaos

