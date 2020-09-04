Bill Gates "Predicting Our Future So Accurately “Back in 2015 - How Could He Know?

BILL GATES’ 2015 TED TALK “THE NEXT OUTBREAK”: AN AMAZING EXERCISE IN GLOBALIST-DIRECTED PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING



“If anything kills over 10 million people in the next few decades, its most likely to be highly infectious virus rather than a war. Not missiles but microbes”

“We are not ready for next epidemic”

“Next time we might not be so lucky. You can have a virus where people feel well enough while they are infectious that they get on a plane or go to a market. The source of the virus could be natural epidemic like Ebola, or it could be bio-terrorism.”

“But in fact, we can build a really good response system. We have the benefits of all the science and technology that we talk about here. We got cell phones to get information from the public and get information out to them. We have satellite maps where we can see where people are where they are moving.”

“We have advances in biology that should dramatically change the turnaround time to look at the pathogen and be able to make drugs and vaccines that fit for that pathogen”

“The best lessons I think on how to get prepared are again, what we do for war. For soldiers we have full-time waiting to go. We have reserves that can scale us up to large numbers. NATO has mobile unit that can deploy very rapidly…So they are absolutely ready to go”

“So those are the kind of things that we need to deal with an epidemic.”