REBUILD YOUR BODY WITH NUTRITION AND SUPPLEMENTATION Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 01/17/23
Air Date: Monday, October 3, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the Theo Ratliff story. Outlining how Theo lost his contract with the Atlanta Hawks because body was breaking down. Doc worked with him and rebuilt his body with nutrition and supplementation. Theo then got his contract back going on to play for a number of years making millions.
Pearls of Wisdom
Dr. Wallach continues his monologue.
Callers
Paul has high blood pressure a detached retina.
Robert has high blood pressure and tachycardia.
John has questions about insomnia.
Dave has friend that has toenail fungus.
