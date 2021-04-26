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Why Bitcoin Is The Solution To The Central Banking Cartel COVID-19 Great Reset
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79 views • April 26, 2021
Sam, Toproller and LaserHodl discuss the economy, The Great Reset and why Bitcoin is the solution.
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Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:
Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99
Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV
https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/
Share and Follow and Subscribe to Toproller
https://twitter.com/Toprolling
Share and Follow and Subscribe to LaserHodl
https://twitter.com/LaserHodl
Share and Follow and Subscribe to Weaponized News
http://weaponizednews.com/
https://anchor.fm/weaponizednews
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weaponizednews
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t8y7ptaYWaFl/
https://www.youtube.com/c/Weaponizedn...
https://www.facebook.com/WeaponizedNews
https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews
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