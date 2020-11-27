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Dr. Roger Hodkinson on how governments responded to COVID
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1935 views • November 27, 2020
Dr. Roger Hodkinson offers his informed perspective to Edmonton’s City Council on how governments responded to COVID-19. He has called for the end of restrictions, mask use, testing, and social distancing. He agrees it is time we return to normal.
Dr. Roger Hodkinson is a virologist and has held many prestigious positions in medical institutions across Canada. Presently his firm sells COVID tests and has direct knowledge on the lack of effectiveness to diagnose illness.
Dr. Roger Hodkinson is a virologist and has held many prestigious positions in medical institutions across Canada. Presently his firm sells COVID tests and has direct knowledge on the lack of effectiveness to diagnose illness.
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