Spirit of Prophecy Sunday Service 01/26/2025

Sunday School Teaching: Wescott & Hort Translation

Sunday School Teacher: William Palmer

Sunday Message: Signs, Symbols & Logos

Sunday Teacher: Apostle Stan Johnson

For more information about the Spirit of Prophecy Church please go to:

http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/

For Tithes and Offerings please visit:

https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church