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‘Squad’ SLAMMED by Fellow Dems in Scorching Letter to Biden
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140 views • May 30, 2021
Rebecca Downs from Townhall reports, While violence rages between Israel and Hamas, some of the worst reactions have come from Democrats, namely members of the squad. Their fellow Democrats are finally calling them out, though, in the form of a letter addressed to Joe Biden from Democratic members of Congress, including Reps. Josh Gottheimer (NJ), Elaine Luria (MI), Kathy Manning (NC), and Dean Phillips (MN).
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