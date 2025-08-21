Drink Along w # beerandgear 179: Bottle Logic Brewing Logic Light Premium Lager

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Running 4.2 for the ABV, 10for the IBUs and the SRM is a beautiful crisp crystalline 2. 100 calories per 12oz.
I'm not a lite beer guy but this one will go into the rotation. Excellent flavor profile that drinks like a full flavor brew.
I like this beer for a pool side summer sipper.
