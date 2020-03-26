Implementation Fast Tracked - The Great Diversion & a Real Crisis w/ Harley Schlanger (2of2)

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See Part 1: https://youtu.be/c1mo6VxJjAI
Harley Schlanger rejoins the program to discuss how this crisis is the perfect diversion used to fast track the central bankers implementation plan. Unfortunately, this crisis is real and lives are very much on the line as the world powers move ever quicker to implement their overall long term plans to consolidate power and exert control over the people of the world. You can see more of Harley Schlanger on his blog @ https://Harley.LaRouchePac.com and on his daily briefing at https://www.youtube.com/user/larouche...
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