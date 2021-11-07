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Jason A: Big Solar Flare Just Hit Earth! [07.11.2021]
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90 views • November 07, 2021
People are still going to see the volcano as a tourist attraction!! Just like in the days of Noah!! Praise the Lord Jesus Christ, He is coming!! Repent and believe in the Lord Jesus Christ before it's to late
34,895 Views nov 7, 2021
Jason A - 1.14M subscribers
https://youtu.be/Jn5AI6QXbQ0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDATi9UrhqjfVNxIKNizOiQ
34,895 Views nov 7, 2021
Jason A - 1.14M subscribers
https://youtu.be/Jn5AI6QXbQ0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDATi9UrhqjfVNxIKNizOiQ
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