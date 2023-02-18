Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The New Constitution: Living War Crimes
135 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 20 hours ago |
Shop now

Since the deployment of the virus and its countermeasure one question has burned into the consciousness of Americans everywhere: how did Constitutional and human rights laws become impotent? Why are war crimes going unpunished? Hopefully this production will shed some light on these questions.

For all show notes and references go to: http://www.book-of-ours.com/pdfs/Living-War-Crimes-Show-Notes-Source-Links.pdf

For questions email [email protected]

Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.
If you want to use it, please ask for permission.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/4.0/

Opening music:
Adeline Yeo “Mystery Maze”

Music:
Anemoia “Home”

Mirrored https://rumble.com/v23h062-the-new-constitution-living-war-crimes.html

bookofours

Keywords
new constitutionsasha latypovadepartment of defencekatherine wattliving war crimes

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket