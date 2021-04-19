Radical Truth #27 - Fair Election or Fraud Election?

Here’s another episode in what has now become a ‘4-part series’ about the warnings that Cheri Berens gives in her MUST-READ book. Building on previous episodes (#24, #25, and #26) this one focuses on dishonest election practices that Cheri witnessed.

Here is the book mentioned in this episode:

"An American Woman Living in Egypt: Life During an Islamic Takeover" https://amzn.to/38J9s5E

Previous Episodes Mentioned:

#24 - Life During an Islamic Takeover - Part 1: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gj63Y00YeDMn/

#25 - Life During an Islamic Takeover - Part 2: https://www.bitchute.com/video/zdy5aiinrfRj/

#26 - BLM, Islamists, and Red-Green Revolutions: https://www.bitchute.com/video/nfrevv16IAWm/

Website: https://www.radicaltruth.net

Donate: https://www.radicaltruth.net/donate