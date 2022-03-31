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Ukrainian POW in the hand of Russian Forces, not brutalized or shot and left to bleed till death.
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90 views • March 31, 2022
Azov conducted own mobilization from Ukraine's Armed Forces
❗️Understand the magnitude of the chaos here - an extremist battalion takes control of the nation's taxpayer funded forces, because there is no central command.
Alexander is one of the smart ones to have surrendered - and he is going home alive.
Note he isn't being shot in the knees while handcuffed unlike POWs on the other side.
Thanks to Inessa s for the splendid work.
Follow her on Telegram
https://t.me/inessas100
❗️Understand the magnitude of the chaos here - an extremist battalion takes control of the nation's taxpayer funded forces, because there is no central command.
Alexander is one of the smart ones to have surrendered - and he is going home alive.
Note he isn't being shot in the knees while handcuffed unlike POWs on the other side.
Thanks to Inessa s for the splendid work.
Follow her on Telegram
https://t.me/inessas100
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