Trump asks crowd (at Pennsylvania rally) why Joe Biden got plastic surgery and hides behind a mask

#DonaldTrump #JoeBiden #PlasticSurgery #Rally #Pennsylvania



President Donald Trump again mocked Joe Biden for wearing a mask and asked a crowd in Pittsburgh why the Democrat would spend 'all that money on the plastic surgery' to cover up his face.



'He feels good about the mask,' Trump riffed. 'I wonder in the debate, it will be him and I on the stage, is he going to walk in with a mask?'



The president had his predominantly mask-less audience in stitches, as he poked fun at Biden for mask-wearing on the same day that marked more than 200,000 Americans dying of COVID-19.



During his hour and a half long appearance, Trump knocked Biden, but also complimented Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, who said earlier Tuesday he would vote for the president's Supreme Court pick during an election year.



'But he was very good today,' Trump said. 'I have to tell you he was good. I was happy. Thank you Mitt.'



Trump started out the rally by complimenting the Pittsburgh Steelers' back-to-back wins, with the help of their quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who was injured for most of last season.



'Big Ben!' Trump exclaimed.



When he spoke about the coronavirus crisis, he told the crowd that the 'bottom line' was that he saved 'millions of lives,' pointing to the original death toll estimate if the U.S. took zero social distancing precautions. He also said that Biden 'did the worst job in history' dealing with the last pandemic, the swine flu, which globally likely killed the amount of people that COVID-19 did just in the United States.



Trump pretty quickly went after Biden for wearing masks.



Medical experts say masks can prevent the spread of the coronavirus.



'I'll be honest, he feels good about that mask, and that's OK,' Trump said of his rival.



He then paused, waiting to drop his next line.