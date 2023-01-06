LADY LOSES HER MOTHER AFTER "INOCULATION" WITH WHAT THEY CALLED A "(V)VACCINE" (LAQUINTACOLUMNA) ------ SPAIN 💉💉💉

================(world orders review)

LADY LOSES her MOTHER after "INOCULATION" with what they called a "(V)VACCINE"

@ WOR https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

(wor mirror) https://www.bitchute.com/video/oFAF5uDt4E8g/

(lqc source) https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumnainternational:7/A-woman-loses-her-mother-after-being-inoculated-with-what-they-called-a-vaccine:1

VIDEO DESCRIPTION (ENG): 🇬🇧🇺🇸 #English - Testimony after being inoculated with the covid "vaccine". A woman loses her mother after being inoculated with what they called a vaccine in order to be able to enter a nursing home. She denounces to the corresponding authorities the facts, as well as the magnetism that her mother acquired in the area of the inoculation.





▪️ If you want to help other people, with your testimony of what has happened to you after the inoculation of what they have called vaccine, you can do it by sending us a video to:





[email protected]





It will be translated into several languages, and we will broadcast it to alert the population of the damage that is happening to millions of people around the world and that the official media are silencing [LQC]





(support LQC) If you wish to contribute by helping financially with the research, study and development of all the actions carried out by the La Quinta Columna team, we provide you with our bank account number ES83 0049 4565 21 2890001587 or through the web @

https://www.laquintacolumna.info/colabora-con-la-quinta-columna/

Tracking Coronavirus Vaccinations Around the World

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/world/covid-vaccinations-tracker.html





