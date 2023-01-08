Can death be postponed? - Workshop Jan 3rd 2023

Introduction to the workshop Jan 3rd 2023, where Ole Blente talks about how one of the dreams we talked about last week, leads way to the moment of death in a previous life. How can we use this knowledge to change the moment of death in this life?
Learn more here: www.innate.one
If you want to participate in a workshop in English, you can reserve a spot via the contact form on our web-page. Also, subscribe to our newsletter to keep up to date on our work. https://www.innate.one/contact/
The book "How to become king and remain it" is available here:
https://www.lulu.com/shop/ole-blente/how-to-become-a-king-and-remain-it/paperback/product-1wenqp5q.html?q=ole+blente&page=1&pageSize=4
The book 'Trauma is a thig of the past' is available here: https://www.amazon.com/Trauma-thing-past-Telepathy-black/dp/B09WHSMFBR/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.