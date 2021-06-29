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The Safe Zones Video | Your #1 Request
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82 views • June 29, 2021
From: Suspicious0bservers
SAFE ZONES VIDEO: https://youtu.be/TVP7XZQwxT4
After our video on the safe zones, we included numerous still images to music. 70% of requests/questions were about those final images. This video explains them :)
DISASTER CYCLE FULL PLAYLIST: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHSoxioQtwZcVcFC85TxEEiirgfXwhfsw
Our Websites:
https://ObserverRanch.com
https://www.Suspicious0bservers.org
https://www.SpaceWeatherNews.com
https://www.QuakeWatch.net/prediction...
https://www.ObservatoryProject.com
https://www.MagneticReversal.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/observatoryp...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mobileobser...
SAFE ZONES VIDEO: https://youtu.be/TVP7XZQwxT4
After our video on the safe zones, we included numerous still images to music. 70% of requests/questions were about those final images. This video explains them :)
DISASTER CYCLE FULL PLAYLIST: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHSoxioQtwZcVcFC85TxEEiirgfXwhfsw
Our Websites:
https://ObserverRanch.com
https://www.Suspicious0bservers.org
https://www.SpaceWeatherNews.com
https://www.QuakeWatch.net/prediction...
https://www.ObservatoryProject.com
https://www.MagneticReversal.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/observatoryp...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mobileobser...
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