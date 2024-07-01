Marijuana is Not What You Think it is

The Hidden Dangers of High-Potency Cannabis

In this episode of the Reality of Health Podcast, I share a different perspective on cannabis, questioning its commonly touted health benefits. While acknowledging its controlled medical use, I address the alarming side effects and rising psychotic disorders linked to its high-potency forms. Statistics reveal a growing epidemic among young users, leading to severe mental health issues and suicides. This discussion sheds light on the underreported dangers of modern cannabis products, emphasizing the importance of informed usage and professional supervision.





00:00 Introduction and Disclaimer

00:53 The Potency and Regulation of Modern Cannabis

02:06 Impact on Youth and Mental Health

04:27 The Hidden Dangers of Cannabis

07:39 Chemical Contaminants in Cannabis Products

08:13 Cannabis as a Pest Repellent and Its Side Effects

08:55 The Neurological and Physical Impact of Cannabis

15:07 Homeopathic Use of Cannabis

16:36 Conclusion and Final Thoughts

*This content is provided for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute providing medical advice or professional services.