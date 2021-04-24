END TIMES: HOW WE CAN STOP THE VACCINE PASSPORTS [2021-04-04] - VINCENT JAMES (VIDEO)



About half of the people on earth are awake and about half are asleep to the Covid-19 PLANdemic/SCAMdemic being pushed by the Globalist Communists on earth, which includes all Democrats and Rino Republicans which make up the Luciferian/Satanist DEMONrats. The entire PLANdemic/SCAMdemic had one main goal, and that was to inoculate 85% or more of the non-elites with the mRNA Bioweapon called an OPERATING SYSTEM, GENE THERAPY, and THE FINAL SOLUTION. The New World Order Depopulation Agenda known as Agenda 2030 is scheduled to be completed by 2025 which is 5 years ahead of schedule. Since they can't enforce mandatory experimental vaccines, they will enforce the vaccine passports as a mean to get back some of your pre-2020 Rights, Freedoms, and Privileges. Humans must PUSH BACK, DO NOT CONSENT, JUST SAY NO, and never take the mRNA Bioweapon or participate in a Passport System of Control by the Communist Globalist DEMONrats. There NEVER WAS a Novel Coronavirus that caused a global scare, but the mRNA inoculation and NWO Social Credit/Control System is very real.



Source: Sergeant Major