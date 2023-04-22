Create New Account
Jeremy Corbyn, former leader of the British Labor Party - Recognize the State of Palestine
 Jeremy Corbyn, former leader of the British Labor Party

Best Comment where this video was found:

As Britain’s prime minister, Corbyn would have made political history for being the first Western political leader to champion the Palestinian cause publicly and unequivocally. His agenda for addressing Israel’s illegal occupation and confronting its oppressive rule in Palestine might even have shamed hitherto inert European states into adopting it with him.

The Jews killed Corbyn's chance of becoming UK's Prime minister.. Persistent campaigning by this lobby since 2016 - largely mediated by the Zionist Jewish Labour Movement, the pro-Israel Board of Deputies of British Jews and Labour Friends of Israel, and likely coordinated by the Israeli embassy - achieved its aim !!!



