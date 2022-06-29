Shocking Discovery: Biocircuitry Found In Chemical Analysis Of Vaxxed Fibrous Clots

20 Million children nation wide are now the target for depopulation, sterilization, & retardation. Dr. Jane Ruby exposes Pfizer’s plans to make vaccinations approved for 6 month - 4 year old children.

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