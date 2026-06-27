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Tucker Carlson argues that the Covid vaccine rollout "was probably the greatest crime ever committed".
"It killed a lot of people around the world. It caused cancer. It lowered female fertility. It was a disaster."
"They did it on false pretences, knowing that it harmed people."
"And they did it anyway, and they still haven't admitted it, and they're still doing it."
Source@RealWideAwakeMedia
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