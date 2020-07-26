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WH Briefing Video that news refuses to air.
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84 views • July 26, 2020
Full clip from White House Press briefing that every news station refused to air.
I place it here to help show everyone that these are riots, not protests - there is nothing peaceful about any of it. The News is funded by the left and is lying. Share the link so that good people can be informed as to what's really happening out there. Support our police. God Bless all Patriots.
I place it here to help show everyone that these are riots, not protests - there is nothing peaceful about any of it. The News is funded by the left and is lying. Share the link so that good people can be informed as to what's really happening out there. Support our police. God Bless all Patriots.
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