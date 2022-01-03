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X22 Report A 01. 03. 22.
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220 views • January 03, 2022
Ep. 2667a - Structure Change Coming Soon, The [CB] Economic Inflation Is Getting Worse
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The [CB] is moving forward with their plan, the people see it all. They are in the process of destroying their own system, they will not be able to recover from this. Turkey is the coming attraction, they are now seeing inflation around 36%. FDIC chair resigns, says its being taken over.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The [CB] is moving forward with their plan, the people see it all. They are in the process of destroying their own system, they will not be able to recover from this. Turkey is the coming attraction, they are now seeing inflation around 36%. FDIC chair resigns, says its being taken over.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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