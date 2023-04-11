Detox For Women: Don’t Do a Gut Detox in the Luteal Phase Period

Detoxing is a great way to improve your overall health and well-being, but it's crucial to do it at the right time if you're a woman.

In this video, we discuss the best time for women to detox during their menstrual cycle.

We'll cover the luteal phase period, and why it's important to avoid detoxing during this time.

You'll learn how to tailor your detox to your menstrual cycle, and we'll share tips on how to detox safely and effectively

As a woman, it's essential to take care of your body during every phase of your menstrual cycle.

During the luteal phase period, your body is anticipating the possibility of pregnancy, so it's important to nourish yourself properly and provide your body with the nutrients it needs.

If you're doing a gut detox and not properly fueling your body, it may go into starvation mode.

To support women’s health and wellness, it's generally recommended to avoid extreme dieting or a gut detox during the luteal phase period and instead focus on nourishing the body with healthy, balanced meals.

The best time for women to do a gut detox can vary depending on their needs and preferences.

Some women may find it more beneficial to do a gut detox during the follicular phase, which is the first half of the menstrual cycle (the time between the start of your period and ovulation).

This phase is often associated with increased energy and motivation, making it a great time for a detox for women.

Keep in mind that most research on women’s health and wellness tends to focus on men rather than women, so it's important to be mindful of your unique needs as a woman and to consider your menstrual cycle when detoxing.

Reawaken the powers within and detox in a way tailored to your needs as a woman.

Embrace your feminine energy and achieve optimal health and wellness, by detoxing at the optimal time of your cycle.

Discover a gentle detox for women here: https://www.jodie-louise.com/experience-with-zencleanz-rainbow-kit/

Get to know your hormonal cycle and the best time to detox with my Hormonal Chart here: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product/hormonal-chart/

For support to detox in a feminine way book a FREE Discovery Call with me here: https://calendly.com/jodielouise/discovery-call

